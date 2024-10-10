It was all tied at the top as shooters battled it out for glory in the final round of the summer Sportrap league at Ayre Clay Target Club last Sunday.
A total of 24 participants battled the conditions and each other and posted some fine scores in the process at Blue Point.
Sponsored by J. W. Kneen and Son, the outcome was in the balance until the final targets as Jack Kneen (24 and 21) and Jake Keeling (22 and 23) shared the spoils to each finish on 45, only one ahead of third place man Alan Wade (23 & 21).
Alan Brew, B class winner Arthur Hayes and the evergreen Davey Clague completed the top six, while there was another close battle at the head of C class as Glynn Hooson-Owen edged clear of Nicky Barnett and Kevin Airey.
Results: Class A 1=, Jack Kneen and Jake Keeling 45; 2, Alan Wade 44; 3, Alan Brew 42. Class B 1, Arthur Hayes 41; 2, Davey Clague 40; 3, Mark Barnett 36. Class C 1, Glynn Hoosen-Owen 31; 2, Nicky Barnett 30; 3, Kevin Airey 27.
This Sunday (October 13), attention turns to the sixth and final round of the English Skeet summer leagues, over both 50 and 100 targets. As usual, entry cut-off is 10am.
The following Sunday is the sixth round of 50-target sporting league, before a pheasant flush competition takes place seven days later, both starting at the usual 10am time.
The winter season then fires into life on Sunday, November 3 with the first round of the Field and Range-sponsored down the line league.
For further information on Ayre Clay Target Club plus results and fixtures, visit the club’s website which can be found at https://ayreclaytargetclub.com
JAMES DAVIS