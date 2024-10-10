The sixth and final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg, Santon last Sunday.
A field of 20 competitors took part in dull and damp conditions.
The leader after the first round was Rachael Bowen-Matthews with a perfect 25 straight, closely followed by Paul Mihailovits, James Simpson and C class shooter Ted Kermeen on 24.
After the second round in C class there was a tie for third place between Madeline Simpson and Andre Vishnjov on 42, while there was also a tie for first place between Ted Kermeen and Giulio Fabrizio with 43 points apiece.
In B class junior Zac Bellhouse was in third place on 43 with fellow junior Joe Faragher taking second on 45 but winning B class with 47 was Mark Hepworth.
In A class there was another tie, this time for second place between James Simpson and Roman Sammer on 47 points, but winning with 49 was Bowen-Matthews.
Results: A class 1, R. Bowen-Matthews 25, 24=49; 2=, R. Sammer 23, 24 and J. Simpson 24, 23=47. B class 1, M. Hepworth 23, 24=47; 2, J. Faragher 23, 22=45; 3, Z. Bellhouse 23, 20=43. C class 1=, G. Fabrizio 21, 22 and T. Kermeen 24, 19=43; 3=, M. Simpson 23, 19 and A. Vishnjov 18,24=42.
A field of seven shooters carried on the complete 100 targets and the winner was again Bowen-Matthews with 96, closely followed by Sammer in second on 95 with Mihailovits in third place on 91.
This Sunday is the sixth and final round of the Suntera Global Sporting League and in the afternoon is the postponed Ballaneven Side by Side championship.
Don't forget to put your name down for the presentation/dinner on Saturday, November 9 at Douglas Golf Club.
Duty officers this week are J. Moore and N. Barnett.
PETER KELLY