The 2024 Mini Bridge Congress took place on Sunday with a very strong entry of seven tables.
Players from all corners of the island gathered to participate in the only green-pointed event on Manx Bridge Union’s calendar.
Players concentrated for more than five hours in a 39-board marathon game, with only a 15-minute break halfway.
Douglas Bridge Club member Liz Kelly and Jackie Molesworth of Ramsey Bridge Club, are a new partnership.
They led the way for almost the whole tournament and finished at the top with a good percentage of 60.90% against a strong field. Both women are no strangers to winning bridge, having had successes both on and off-island over a good number of years, so it was particularly pleasing to see that they came away with this title, and the Don Gwillen Bowl, in their first outing together.
Runners-up were Shirley Lynch and Rod Wiseman with 56.62% and close on their heels in third place, Andy Elliott and Alex Onions with 56.41%.
Grateful thanks go to the No Trumps Bridge Club, recipient of a Manx Lottery Trust community grant, for dealing the boards and hosting the event.
Tournament director was Fred Kissack, deputy director Justin Corfield, tournament steward Jascha Garre and organiser/scorer, Ruth Douthwaite.