Kennaugh and Mash win latest American tournament
Subscribe newsletter
Albany LTC’s October Open American tennis tournament took place on Tuesday evening with a two group round-robin format.
Because of the inclement weather all matches were played on the indoor court, which is proving it’s value in the current uncertain weather. Group A winners were Michaela Duchonova and Andy Mackness, with David Kennaugh and Chris Mash runners-up after narrowly winning a play-off against Nancy Mackness and Alistair Breed.
Group B was won by Ben Cunningham and Ray Roberts, with Suzy Griffiths and James Singleton runners-up.
After the semi-final wins for Kennaugh/Mash and Singleton/Griffiths, the former pair won a well-contested final. Yes, DWK can still play a good game of doubles.
The prizes were bottles of non-alcoholic wine.
Next month’s tournament will be held on Tuesday, November 22. Entries please to 861497, [email protected] or simply put names on the notice board list. The fee of £4 includes light refreshments.
l There is now a list of 25 prizes for the Christmas tombola and tickets will be issued to all members by early next month.
Please try to sell two books, but if you can sell more please ask for extras.
To save on postage, it is hoped that most members will collect their tickets from a box in the club room.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |