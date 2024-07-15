The June players of month in the Canada Life International-sponsored crown green bowls leagues have been confirmed.
The men’s pick went to John Kennish who impressed during the month as he won the inaugural Sheila Freeman Memorial invitational event.
The eventual winner came through a field of 32 top bowlers, including claiming a win against arguably the game’s number one player Callum Wraight on his way to victory.
Kennish wasn’t done there though, as the South Ramsey man picked up a staggering 12th Manx Championship title at Peel Sunset Bowling Club.
Finals day saw him beat some of the Isle of Man’s best bowlers with wins against Matthew Quirk, Colin Kelly and a 21-20 victory in in the final against Neil Withers with a superb last bowl when lying game down.
As such, he proved beyond doubt that he is still the number one bowler in the Isle of Man.
The women's award went to the in-form Jenny Moore who picked up the award for a second successive month.
She reached the final of the June Festival only to agonisingly lose out 20-21, despite putting up a great lead bowl on the deciding end.
She also won all four games representing South Ramsey, then capped the month off winning the Women’s Manx Championship for a seventh time.
Grace Gawne picked up the under-21s award after clinching the Junior Girls Championship, comfortably winning her games in the group stages then taking a dominant win in the semi-final against Enya Christian.
She went on to hold her nerve in the final with a 11-10 victory over Bailey McMullan to seal the silverware.
GLYNN HARGRAVES