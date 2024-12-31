Isle of Man-born Premier League footballer Kieran Tierney is set to leave Arsenal.
That’s according to multiple reports that surfaced earlier this week stating that the Scotland international will exit the Gunners once his current contract expires in the summer.
The left-back was born in Douglas and moved to Motherwell before progressing up through the youth ranks at Scottish giants Celtic.
Tierney made his debut for the Hoops in April 2015 and went on to make more than 170 appearances for the Glasgow side, winning four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.
A move south of the border followed in 2019 when he made the switch to Arsenal for a reported £25 million, helping the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2020 plus the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023.
But injuries unfortunately hampered his time with the London club and he was duly loaned out in the weeks after the second Community Shield success, heading to Spain where he joined Real Sociedad on a season-long deal.
He enjoyed a decent campaign with the Basque outfit, although two hamstring injuries reduced his playing time.
Having returned to Arsenal in the summer, he then represented Scotland at Euro 2024 but his involvement was once again cut short through injury which kept him sidelined until just a few weeks ago.
Having returned to training in November, he made his competitive comeback in the League Cup quarter-final clash against Crystal Palace, helping the Gunners triumph 3-2.
But widespread reports have now indicated that his Arsenal contract will not be extended, meaning he is able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Indeed, there has also been talk of him returning to Celtic in a cut-price deal during the January transfer window over the next few weeks, but it remains to be seen where the Isle of Man-born footballer ends up plying his trade next.