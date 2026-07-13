Their Majesties the King and Queen will attend the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games next week.
Not long after their visit to the Isle of Man today (Tuesday), King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be present at the Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, July 23 to officially declare the 2026 Games open.
Their majesties will join athletes, officials, volunteers and spectators from across the Commonwealth to mark the beginning of the XXIII Games, which will see more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete for 215 gold medals across 10 sports over 11 days.
During the ceremony, the King will read aloud the message he placed into the King's Baton on Commonwealth Day – March 10 – last year at Buckingham Palace, when he launched the relay with cyclist Sir Chris Hoy as its first baton bearer.
The reading of the message by His Majesty will mark the moment that Glasgow 2026 is officially declared open.
Hoy, one of Britain’s all-time most decorated athletes, will also take part in the opening ceremony, marking a special moment in the celebration of sport, city and Commonwealth spirit.
Across 500 days, the baton has visited all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories - the longest relay in the Games' history - with each nation crafting and decorating its own Baton to reflect its culture and identity.
The relay visited Manx shores in mid-June, taking in venues such as a lawn bowls competition at Onchan Park, a swimming gala at the NSC and the Manx Middle Distance Triathlon in Ramsey.
In Glasgow, all 74 batons will be reunited for the first time and the Scotland baton, handmade in the city from sustainably sourced ash, will be presented to His Majesty so that the message hidden within it can be read aloud.
Hoy, a six-time Olympic gold medallist and two-time Commonwealth champion, said: ‘It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026 with Their Majesties the King and Queen.
‘A home Games is always a special occasion and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself.
‘I have no doubt the city of Glasgow will yet again be a superb host to what promises to be an exciting event; and I very much look forward to being a part of it. The countdown is on!’
Dr Donald Rukare, president of Commonwealth Sport, added: ‘We are honoured that Their Majesties the King and Queen will join athletes, fans, delegations and communities from across the Commonwealth for the opening ceremony of Glasgow 2026.
‘As the first Commonwealth Games of His Majesty's reign, and the culmination of the first king's baton relay, it will be a special occasion for everyone involved in the Commonwealth Games.
‘Glasgow 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Commonwealth Sport movement.
‘As athletes from 74 nations and territories come together, the opening ceremony will set the tone for a Games that celebrates world-class sport, friendship and the unique ability of the Commonwealth Games to bring people together.’
George Black CBE, chair of Glasgow 2026, also said: ‘Welcoming Their Majesties the King and Queen to the Hydro is a proud moment for everyone building the opening ceremony.
‘We set out to make something bold, unmistakably Glasgow and unlike anything the Commonwealth Games has produced before - and to have Their Majesties there to see it come to life makes it all the more special.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.