The second Manx shooting title of the season has gone to northern marksman Marty Kneen at Ayre Clay Target Club.
He clinched the 2023 Sport Trap Island Championship with an impressive score of 91 at Blue Point last weekend.
It also meant he retained the title he won last year, finishing three shots clear of Neil Parsons who, in turn, was two ahead of Jack Kneen.
The Ayre CTC-hosted competition, sponsored by Sadler Agricultural and Top Spec Fencing, was keenly contested throughout with a number of other top shooters posting fine scores.
Nigel Moffatt (85) finished one clear of Jake Keeling to win A class, while the father and son duo of Stan and Michael Cross were the respective winners of B and C classes from Corina Moffatt and Mark Barnett.Corina also pipped Nicky Barnett by one shot to take the women’s title.
Results: High gun 1, Marty Kneen 91; 2, Neil Parsons 88; 3, Jack Kneen 86. Class A 1, Nigel Moffatt 85; 2, Jake Keeling 84. Class B 1, Stan Cross 72; 2, Corina Moffatt 64. Class C 1, Michael Cross 71; 2, Mark Barnett 67. Women 1, Corina Moffatt 64; 2, Nicky Barnett 63.
The third round of the Down the Line summer league will be held at ACTC this Sunday (May 14) from 10am.
JAMES DAVIS