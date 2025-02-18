Knock Froy clubhouse at Santon, the headquarters of Peveril Motor Cycle and Light Car Club, has been renamed in honour of its president David Craine.
He has been a pivotal member of the club committee since the 1970s, initially as honorary treasurer, then chairman between 1991 and 2005.
David played a leading role in the hosting of four major international events over an 11-year period at the turn of the century, with two separate rounds of the World Trials Championship sandwiched between two editions of the Trial des Nations in 1997 and 2007.
He was secretary of the meeting for all four, with the late Ian Murphy the hard-working clerk of the course.
David’s early interest in off-road motorcycling was sparked by his uncles – Peter and Terry Fargher – and he recalls attending the Dennis Christian trials school in the late 1960s. His first scrambles bike was a Greeves Challenger in 1971.
He rode in sidecar trials for many years, mostly with friend Stuart Green in the chair. He was also partnered by former British champion Ray Armstrong, whilst David passengered for Howard Kissack.
A perfect venue for both trials and motocross, Knock Froy was initially purchased in the early 1960s, when Peveril was the first local motorsport club with a facility of its own.
The original clubhouse was a former officer’s mess wooden hut from RAF Jurby and the current brick-construction facility was erected in 1979. The club celebrated its centenary in 2023.
The naming of the facility was kept secret and the HQ was packed with family, friends and former committee members for the official ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
A delighted David commented: ‘I thought that being made president of the club some years ago was the pinnacle, but I am knocked out to have the clubhouse named after me.’
JOHN WATTERSON