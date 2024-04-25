FC Isle of Man bring the curtain down on their 2023-24 North West Counties League season this weekend.
The Ravens end their campaign by entertaining Irlam at the Bowl on Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.
Domestically, the first round proper of the Manx Quality Sheds-sponsored Hospital Cup football competition takes place on Saturday afternoon.
The draw has produced a few potentially interesting battles, with DPS Ltd Division Two high-fliers Onchan hoping to pull off an upset when they travel to face St John’s at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Fellow second division sides Colby and Michael United have both been handed tough games as they host Canada Life Premier League title challengers Ayre United and Laxey respectively.
Having beaten Corinthians in the league only a few weeks ago, Marown will be hoping to repeat the trick when they travel to Ballafletcher again, while Peel will be favourites to get the better of recently-relegation Braddan at Victoria Road.
FIXTURES
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup first round (2.30pm)
St John’s v Onchan
Corinthians v Marown
Douglas Royal v Douglas and District
Colby v Ayre United
Michael United v Laxey
Ramsey v St George’s
RYCOB v Malew
Braddan v Peel