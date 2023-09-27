In the final round of mixed hockey league fixtures before the cup and plate matches next weekend, the teams look to head into the break with a win this Saturday.
In the Premiership, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts will be aiming to extend their winning streak to three as they play Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
After Athena Healthcare Harlequins A notched their first win in the top flight last weekend, they face a tough game against league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A are hoping to regain form as they meet LJ Partnership Ramsey A who are searching for their first win of the season. Finally in the Premiership, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face off against Motorworx Valkyrs A who will be flying high after defeating reigning champions Bacchas A last week.
Division One sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings C square off against Motorworx Valkyrs B in a must-win game for the Peel side if they hope to keep up their title charge.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will look to do the same as they play Motorworx Valkyrs C, while the last game in this league is an inter-club J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby as top-of-the-table Southerners will face bottom side Cammags.
There’s an important fixture in Division Two as LJ Partnership Ramsey Ravens and Canaccord Genuity Vikings E go head-to-head as the two sides look to avoid relegation.
At the other end of the table, league leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings D will be aiming to solidify their position as they play second-placed J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags. Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts will play Motorworx Valkyrs D in what promises to be a tightly-run contest.
In Division Three, Athena Healthcare Harlequins C play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D, while title favourites Athena Healthcare Harlequins B face a tricky contest against as LJ Partnership Ramsey Rookies.
Finally in the second J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown inter-club rivalry this weekend, Cosney will play Carrick.
The Under-15s League has Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A matched up against Motorworx Valkyrs.
In what promises to be an excellent game, league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face title hopefuls Athena Healthcare Harlequins.
The third and final J. Qualtrough & Co inter-club game sees the Sabres play the Sharks, while in the last game of the weekend LJ Partnership Ramsey Rogues & Rascals play Canaccord Genuity Vikings.
FIXTURES
Saturday, September 30:
Premiership
2.05pm J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts
v Canaccord Genuity Vikings B @ CRHS
2.05pm Athena Healthcare Harlequins A
v Canaccord Genuity Vikings A @ the NSC
12.35pmRamsey Crookall Bacchas A
v LJ Partnership Ramsey A @ the NSC
2.05pm Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B
v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ KWC
Division One
3.35pmCanaccord Genuity Vikings C
v Motorworx Valkyrs B @ the NSC
12.35pmMotorworx Valkyrs C
v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C @ QEII
12.35pmJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags @ CRHS
Division Two
2.05pmLJ Partnership Ramsey
Ravens v Canaccord Genuity
Vikings E @ RGS
12.35pmCanaccord Genuity
Vikings D v J. Qualtrough
& Co Castletown Cushags @ KWC
2.05pmRamsey Crookall Bacchas Colts v Motorworx Valkyrs D @ QEII
Division Three
11.05amAthena Healthcare
Harlequins C v Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D
@ the NSC
12.35pmAthena Healthcare Harlequins B
v LJ Partnership Ramsey Rookies @ RGS
11.05amJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick @ CRHS
Under-15s League
11.05amRamsey Crookall Bacchas A
v Motorworx Valkyrs @QEII
3.35pmRamsey Crookall Bacchas B
v Athena Healthcare Harlequins @ QEII
3.35pmJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks @ CRHS
3.35pmLJ Partnership Ramsey Rogues & Rascals v Canaccord Genuity Vikings @ RGS