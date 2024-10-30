There were a number of impressive performances in Manx hockey last weekend, both on and off the island.
Goalkeeper
Poppy Gerrard (Vikings E) - despite a loss, Gerrard once again excelled in between the sticks for Vikings E and was named player of the game to continue her fantastic season.
Defence
Will Bridson (island men’s A) - an impressive performance from the young talent saw Bridson named as the player of the game in island men’s 6-2 victory. An impressive performance at centre-back saw him constantly shut down opposition attacks.
Lucas Harding (Bacchas C and island u18 boys) - playing at full-back, Harding did a perfect job for his team on their way to a big win. He marshalled the defence and made numerous crucial tackles, all while playing flawless hockey with no mistakes.
He was also named as player of the game in the island boys under-18s' 5-1 win against Preston.
Charlotte Hunter (Ramsey A) - despite being on the wrong end of the scoreline, Hunter played a great game at the back for Ramsey, making several key defensive stops instigating a number of attacks as well.
Midfield
Alex Callow (Castletown Southerners) - the definition of cool, calm and collected, Callow was vital in a crucial victory for the Southerners, creating a number of chances for his side thanks to his distribution.
Rob Condra (Valkyrs C) - on the winning side of a close game, Condra was a key player in the middle of the park for Valkyrs. Playing with superb precision, he allowed his team to finish the 70 with maximum points.
Ela Blakemore (island women A) - one of the island's best young talents, Blakemore as once again fantastic over the weekend. At only 15 years of age, she was named as the first of two players of the game in the women's A’s 4-1 victory.
Lucy Cartwright (island women B) - despite a loss for the Island Ladies B team Lucy was a bright spot at attacking midfielder. Her ball carrying skills were second to non as she constantly harassed the opposition defenders.
Macey Crellin (island women B) - another young star for the Island Ladies B side Macey was instrumental in the Manx team's attacking push. She constantly applied pressure to the opposition causing Liverpool Sefton’s defence a heap of problems.
Forwards
Sarah Blackman (island women A) - an impressive win for the island women’s A saw Blackman named as player of the game. Although not getting on the scoresheet, she was a vital player in the Manx forward line.
Nathan Evans (Harlequins C) - bagging himself a goal on the way to a 1-1 draw, Evans was named as player of the game for Quins C. Scoring from a penalty corner, he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet again.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE