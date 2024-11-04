There were a number of impressive performances both on and off-island in Manx hockey on Saturday and Sunday, therefore there are several new faces being named in the latest Team of the Week.
MANX HOCKEY ASSOCIATION TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Ellie Burns (Motorworx Valkyrs D) - in a crucial game for Valkyrs D, Burns was outstanding in net for the Peel side, making a number of key saves both in regulation and during penalty flicks.
Defence
Caryn Nolan and Glesni Witt (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags) - for the first time we have a joint nomination for the Team of the Week.
Despite a loss, Cammags’ dynamic centre-back duo were exceptional as Nolan cut off numerous attacks at the top of the D, while Witt’s distribution created numerous attacking chances for her side.
Caitlin Williams (OAK Group Isle of Man under-16s girls) - a fantastic display at full-back saw Williams named as the coaches' player of the game in the Manx u16 girls’ dominant victory. Her defence and distribution were vital in setting up numerous attacks in her side's 13-0 win.
Jemma Quayle (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B) - once again making the Team of the Week, Quayle was fantastic for the all-conquering Quins side. Making multiple crucial stops and cutting out numerous attacks, her calmness under pressure was vital in the yellow and blacks' victory.
Midfield
Schalk de Whet (Motorworx Valkyrs C) - in a great win for Valkyrs, de Whet was sensational in midfield. Cool and composed throughout the game, he scored his flick to help send his side through to the final.
Oli Christian (OAK Ground Isle of Man under-16s boys) - a key win for the Manx u16 boys saw Christian named as player of the game. His calmness at central defensive midfielder was essential in helping his side advance to the next round.
Josh Dougal (Canaccord Genuity Vikings B) - one of the Isle of Man’s best young talents, Douglas showcased his skill numerous times on Saturday. Grabbing a goal for his efforts, his passion and drive drove his team forward.
Summer Craig (OAK Group Isle of Man under-16s girls) - named as player of the game, Craig was fantastic at attacking midfielder. Her attacking play was essential in the barrage of Manx attacks as she controlled the play from the centre.
Attack
Sophie Partington (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts) - one of the players of the season for the Colts, Partington was once again named player of the game. Providing a number of opportunities for her side, she was unlucky not to be rewarded with a win.
Partington also starred for the island under-16 girls team, scoring no fewer than five goals as the Isle of Man side thrashed Bowdon in the EH Girls Under-16s Tier Two KO Championships.
Ned McGregor (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners) - in an important win for the Southerners, McGregor provided a complete performance at centre forward. Netting a goal in the process, he was vital in securing Castletown’s spot in the final.
Victoria Garner (Ramsey A) - one of Ramsey’s stalwarts, Garner was rewarded by being named player of the game. Despite losing out on flicks, she was able to score hers and was a key player for the northern side.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE