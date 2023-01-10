Holders Corinthians put in an impressive performance by beating Peel 5-1. Leading 2-0 at half-time, Casey Halsall (2), Kiera Morgan, Cameron Corkish and an own goal netted for the Whites, while the western response came from Eleanor Gawne.
Douglas Royal gained revenge over Onchan following their defeat in the league, the Whites registering a 7-1 victory over the Yellows.
Leading 2-0 at the break, Rebecca Cole (5), Kayleigh Georgeson and Tia Lisy bagged for the Ballafletcher side, while the Os’ reply came from Emily Dooley.
On Friday night, Malew won the southern derby 2-0 against eight-player Castletown, Liv Marshall and Skywyn Marshall scoring a goal on either side of half-time.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.