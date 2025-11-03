Isle of Man Rifle Association’s annual Veterans’ Cup and Oake Memorial Trophy shoulder-to-shoulder knockout competitions were held recently at the Laxey range, attracting some of the island’s most experienced marksmen.
The Veterans’ Cup is open to shooters aged 50 or over, while the Oake Memorial Trophy, shot concurrently with the first stage, goes to the top scorer aged 60 or over.
In round one, Adrian Cowin edged Harry Creevy 99–98 and John Wood posted a 98 to defeat Castletown’s Steve Gardner (92). Richard Kijak received a bye.
In the second round, Wood shot 98, Cowin 97 and Kijak 88.
Building on his winter league form, last season’s Oake Trophy winner Wood secured the Veterans’ Cup, with Laxey clubmate Cowin taking the Oake Memorial Trophy.
There were no winter league matches last week as a result of it being the half-term break.
JP BRIDSON
