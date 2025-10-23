The final round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday.
A field of 13 hardy souls took to the stands in wet and windy conditions.
The leader after the first round was Michael Cross who somehow managed to hit a 25 straight, while second on 24 was junior Joe Faragher with Mark Hepworth third on 22 followed by Mark Corrin on 21.
After the second round, third in C class was Jennie Robertson on 27, with Sue Doyle in second place on 31 but taking the class with 33 points was Les Devlin.
Mark Corrin was third in B class on 542 with Brian Faragher taking second on 43 but taking B class for the last time was Michael Cross with a well-shot 48.
Rob Corlett was in third place in A class on 39, with Rachael Bowen-Matthews taking second place on 44 but winning a class with 45 was junior Joe Faragher.
The shoot also included the Cesar Leonetti Handicap Cup and the clear winner was Michael Cross with 56 points.
Five shooters carried on to complete 100 targets and the winner was Bowen-Matthews on 85, with Brian Faragher second on 82 and Corlett third on 79.
Results: A Class 1, J. Faragher 24, 21=45; 2, R. Bowen-Matthews 20, 24=44; 3, R. Corlett 18, 21=39. B Class 1, M. Cross 25, 23=48; 2, B. Faragher 20, 23=43; 3, M. Corrin 21, 21=42. C Class 1, L. Devlin 16, 17=33; 2, S. Doyle 16, 15=31; 3, J. Robertson 13, 14=27.
Handicap 1, M. Cross 48+8=56; 2, J. Faragher 45+5=50; 3=, M. Corrin 42+7 and B. Faragher 43+6=49.
This Sunday is the last round of the Suntera Global Sporting league - entries close at 10am. Duty officers this week are P. Kelly and D. Zorab.
PETER KELLY
