The phrase ‘it’s grim up north’ was evident in the conditions that awaited shooters at Ayre Clay Target Club on Sunday morning.
Yet despite the torrential rain and wind they encountered upon arrival, there was some fine shooting in the final ACTC triple header of the season.
Two young men who could not be separated in the sixth round of the Down the Line summer league were Arran Wade and Callum Craine who were clear winners and shared the spoils in the process.
B class shooter Alan Kinrade took third place overall, with Nigel Moffatt completing the top four. Lewis Brew was the leading C class custodian.
At the same time as the DTL league was concluding, the ‘three amigos’ of Olympic Skeet were also battling it out in the discipline’s sixth and final round.
Initially nip ‘n’ tuck, Ted Davis took the honours with a fine display to pull ahead in the closing stages from compatriots Giulio Fabrizio and Jeff Corkill who tied for second place.
With the weather showing no signs of easing, the club Automatic Ball Trap league saw ‘Mr Casanova’ himself, Stan Skinner, demonstrate his talent to take top spot, three shots clear of Arran Wade. Peter Lowe and Callum Craine were level pegging in third position.
The prizes for the respective summer leagues will be presented at the club dinner at the Grosvenor in Andreas on Saturday, November 29.
Blue Point will hold the final round of the ACTC summer season this Sunday (October 26) and it’s set to be keenly contested as marksmen and women battle it out in the sixth and final sportrap competition from 10am.
The club has also released its winter fixtures from November to February which are available on the website.
JAMES DAVIS
