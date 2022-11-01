Leading players descend on the island for IPA Tour finale
David Addinall will lead the local charge during the IPA Tour finale at the Palace Hotel in Douglas this weekend (Photo: IPA/Sean Trivass)
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man will be awash with hundreds of pool players this weekend and there is bound to be fireworks.
The world’s leading players will be in action at the Palace Hotel in Douglas as the IPA (International Pool Association) ends its 2022 season with a full range of events for women, professionals, amateurs and the blue riband event, the Open.
With top money up for grabs as well as enhanced ranking points, this event takes on even more significance with seedings at stake ahead of the world championships in February and the chance of an invite to turn professional for the top amateurs.
No fewer than 18 tables will be in action throughout the tournament with 200 players, buoyed by 20 or so from the Isle of Man who have grabbed the chance with both hands, headed of course by professional David Addinall who will be looking to do well on his home patch and move up the rankings accordingly.
This tournament is as tough to call as it always is – at the very top you need to be 100 percent focussed and on your game throughout.
Fate often has a say in the results, with an unlucky kick or roll of the ball being enough to lose or win a frame which may in turn be the decisive moment.
Therefore, with very little confidence, here are a few ideas for the likeliest winners.
Professionals
There is so much talent here to pick from that it really is a needle in a haystack time.
Liam Dunster heads the rankings and is not a player to be underestimated so it will be a surprise if he isn’t still in there by the semi-finals at least.
He could well roll them all over but your correspondent is sticking with the ever-reliable Marc Farnsworth who is one of the game’s all-time greats.
He will huff and puff his way through as he always does and, if he can get his break working in his favour, his patterns are second to none and he looks as good a suggestion as any.
Open
Clint I’Anson has always been a player of immense talent and has polished his game considerably in the last couple of years, therefore he is now at or close to the peak of his powers.
A thoroughly likeable character, no-one other than each opponent will begrudge him victory and, if he is at his best, he may take plenty of stopping.
Amateurs
Plenty in the amateur ranks will be chomping at the bit to turn professional next season, so this may well be the most competitive event yet.
Lee Anderson is always a decent player: he has returned to the IPA Tour looking as good as ever and, if he can keep his focus, he may be able to win this and take a step forward from his current ranking of number four.
It really is tight at the top and success here could even see him finish the season as number one in a fascinating competition that will take some winning.
Women
It looks all over bar the shouting in the women’s rankings, with Kerry Griffiths clear at the top, therefore she is the likeliest winner here if her game remains at the same level as it has on recent tours.
Danielle Randle looks like her biggest rival on paper but experience counts at this level and Griffiths has a long list of wins to her name that may well be added to here.
l The event gets underway on Friday afternoon and continues until Sunday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |