Leading UK table tennis coaches and former internationals Alan Cooke, Nicola Deaton and Mat Ware are to visit the island between Friday and Sunday, February 9-11.
The weekend will be focused around coaching, with five half-day sessions to develop the leading players.
As part of the weekend there is also a Saturday night event at 8pm at the Energy FM Bowl in Ramsey - free admission to anyone who is interested.
Follow local table tennis on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TableTennisIOM or on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/IOMTTA
Practice sessions are available once again on Fridays from 7.30-10pm - the cost is £5 per adult or £3 for juniors.