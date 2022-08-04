Li continues excellent start to Commonwealth Games
Jessica Li continued her excellent start to the Commonwealth Games by marching into the last 16 of the women’s singles badminton competition.
Having seen off the challenge of Zambia’s Elizabeth Chipeleme in the round of 64 on Wednesday afternoon with a 2-0 (21-15, 21-8) success, the 24-year-old produced another impressive performance in the next round at the NEC in Birmingham.
Up against Sabrina Charllene Scott of Barbados, the Isle of Man ace produced a confident start by winning the opening game 21-10 in front of the watching Manx fans.
And, although the second game proved to be a tougher affair, with the players trading the lead until the halfway point, Li kept her cool and eventually ran out a 21-15 winner to book her place in the next round.
In the last-16, she will go up against either Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland or Tiffany Ho of Australia at 11am on Friday morning.
