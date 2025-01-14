Ballakermeen High School student Liam Barker contested his first full season in the ACU British Schoolboy Trials Championship last year.
It involved no fewer than 10 rounds, beginning early spring at Hookwoods, near Guildford in Essex, where he admitted he was a little overwhelmed by the severity of the sections and the quality of the other riders.
He finished a modest 17th out of 27 starters in B Class, the biggest in numbers, but began round two the following day at the same venue with a fresh outlook and rode really well to finish ninth.
At the end of May, he and his father Mark headed to Scarborough, where a fall off a huge rock left the youngster with what was later diagnosed as three broken toes.
He still managed to finish 10th, however the injury further hindered his riding the next day and he had to settle for a solitary championship point in 15th place.
Six days on, back at Hookwoods and with his foot still black and blue, he ended in a credible ninth place with some impressive rides.
The next two rounds were near Portsmouth, where huge slippery banks were made even more tricky by torrential rain. Liam finished a disappointing 15th on day one and 11th on the Sunday.
One month later the Non-Stop Trials venue in South Wales was also wet and slippery. Liam finished 10th on both days, despite a few problems with his 125 Beta.
The 10th and final round hosted by the Earl Shilton club at Stoney Stanton, Leicestershire where there was a great mix of sections. He was 11th on day one, despite a complete soaking in the river.
Overall, he also finished 11th in the final championship positions out of 28 point scorers in his class.
The 15-year-old from Douglas is now aiming to compete in the A Class, which will be another massive step up. This year it will be lumped in with the main British championship for the older competitors, so it will be quite an experience for the young Manxman.
Having started competing as an eight-year-old, Liam and his dad would like to thank everyone who has helped them over the past year in particular, notably Beta UK, Apico Racing, Fuchs Silkolene, Peveril MCC, Manx Trials Club, Road & Track Motorcycles, Juan Knight Off Road, IoM Steam Packet and all the individuals who would like to remain anonymous.
Liam is in his second year of the Isle of Man Sports Aid Academy, sponsored by Suntera Global and Newfield. His aim is to continue to progress over the next two years before ending his time in the British Youth Trials Championship and enter the Trial 2 class at national level with the ultimate aim of contesting the Trial GB class where Trial 2 and Trial 3 World Champions currently compete.