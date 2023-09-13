Isle of Man Netball held its annual awards ceremony at the Santander Work Café in Douglas last week.
The event celebrated the success of the 2023 Santander International Senior League plus the volunteer, performance and unsung hero awards.
Pip Cross, president of Isle of Man Netball, presented the awards, saying: ‘It is a real pleasure to be able to congratulate our players, clubs/ teams and volunteers.
‘We are very proud of everything Isle of Man Netball has achieved and continues to achieve; it all shows real teamwork.’
The association would like to thank Santander International for its continued support, the Santander Work Café and all volunteers, officials, coaches, players and followers.
Award winners:
Santander International
Senior League
Premier and Cup
– Simcocks Red Eagles
Championship and Vase
– Simcocks Gold Eagles
Division One and Plate
– Ramsey Blacks
Division Two and Shield
– ATLA Panthers
Santander International
Players of the Year
Premier – Ashley Hall,
Ella Carridge and Kenzie Pizzey
Championship – Holly Charmer and Nicola Cain
Division One – Ariana Kerruish
Division Two – Winnie Davies
Volunteer Awards
Rising official - Zahed Miah
Rising coach - Kenzie Pizzey
Club coach - Aalish Harris
School coach - Cheryl Davies
Official - Adele Bridson
Claire Belcher-Smith picked up the Lifetime Achievement award for the dedication and commitment she has shown netball for many years – and hopefully many more to come.
Performance Awards
Rachel Johnstone
Peter Corrin
Katrina Keeling
UNSUNG HEROES
Rebekah Dalrymple
Lynette Corran
Ellie Looney
Match bench
official team
Sue Webster
For more information on Isle of Man Netball, follow the association’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn) or visit the website www.netball.im
The new netball league
season begins this
Sunday - reports,
results and fixtures
in next week’s
Manx Independent