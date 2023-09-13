Isle of Man Netball held its annual awards ceremony at the Santander Work Café in Douglas last week.

The event celebrated the success of the 2023 Santander International Senior League plus the volunteer, performance and unsung hero awards.

Pip Cross, president of Isle of Man Netball, presented the awards, saying: ‘It is a real pleasure to be able to congratulate our players, clubs/ teams and volunteers.

‘We are very proud of everything Isle of Man Netball has achieved and continues to achieve; it all shows real teamwork.’

The association would like to thank Santander International for its continued support, the Santander Work Café and all volunteers, officials, coaches, players and followers.

Award winners:

Santander International

Senior League

Premier and Cup

– Simcocks Red Eagles

Championship and Vase

– Simcocks Gold Eagles

Division One and Plate

– Ramsey Blacks

Division Two and Shield

– ATLA Panthers

Santander International

Players of the Year

Premier – Ashley Hall,

Ella Carridge and Kenzie Pizzey

Championship – Holly Charmer and Nicola Cain

Division One – Ariana Kerruish

Division Two – Winnie Davies

Volunteer Awards

Rising official - Zahed Miah

Rising coach - Kenzie Pizzey

Club coach - Aalish Harris

School coach - Cheryl Davies

Official - Adele Bridson

Claire Belcher-Smith picked up the Lifetime Achievement award for the dedication and commitment she has shown netball for many years – and hopefully many more to come.

Performance Awards

Rachel Johnstone

Peter Corrin

Katrina Keeling

UNSUNG HEROES

Rebekah Dalrymple

Lynette Corran

Ellie Looney

Match bench

official team

Sue Webster

For more information on Isle of Man Netball, follow the association’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn) or visit the website www.netball.im

The new netball league

season begins this

Sunday - reports,

results and fixtures

in next week’s

Manx Independent