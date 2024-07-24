The annual Manx Harriers summer road races took place on the NSC perimeter road last Thursday evening in almost still conditions, though competitors in the run had to contend with persistent drizzle.
The walking race which opened proceedings included shorter distances of three and one kilometres for younger competitors.
The senior race was over five kilometres and was comfortably won by Neil Wade who was well clear of the field with a time of exactly 25 minutes.
Second was Jayne Farquhar, looking sharp after her Parish Walk efforts last month, and third was the ever-enthusiastic Phill Swales.
The performance of the night however came from Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather in the 3k race, in which there was some excellent technique shown by several young walkers.
Her time of 16 minutes 11 seconds was 18s inside the under-13 girls’ Isle of Man record set by Lauren Whelan in 2004, as she continues to excel in the discipline of race walking.
Second was Amy Surgeon, and third was regular running competitor Holly Salter in a very good first attempt at race walking.
Also a race walking debutante was Honey-Mae Davies, while her sister Polly was racing over 3km for the first time.
Younger brother Jack Davies walked an impressive time of 5.21 in the u11 boys’ race over one kilometre.
A total of 20 competitors lined up for the 5k run, by which time the drizzle had set in.
It was good to see Lucas Stennett getting back into racing action after a lay-off, and he took a fine victory. He ran the first three laps in company with Orran Smith, but then stretched away to win by a comfortable margin in a time of 16.29.
Ultra-distance mountain running specialist Smith was second in a rare short-distance outing on tarmac, and it was a good evening for fell runners to demonstrate that they can run well on the flat as behind him were Oliver Chambers and Joey Bond. Chris Killey and Jamie Hayes completed the top six.
Another fell runner to make a successful transition to the flat was Nikki Arthur who won the women's race in a time of 18:50, finishing eighth overall. Second was Laura Dickinson with yet another fine run, and it was good to see Caroline Mayers back in action after injury, and taking third place.
Results 5km walk 1, Neil Wade (Manx Harriers) 25.00; 2, Jayne Farquhar (MH) 31.32; 3. Phil Swales (Northern Athletics Club 32.24); 4, Nicola Marshall (MH) 32.42; 5, Helen Davies (Unattached) 33.46; 6, Karen Mercer (Un) 34.09; 7, Libbie Pyatt (Un) 44.02. 3km walk 1, Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather (MH) 16.11; 2, Amy Surgeon (MH) 19.39; 3, Holly Salter (NAC) 20.51; 4, Polly Davies (MH) 21.26; 5, Honey-Mae Davies (MH) 22.19. 1km walk 1, Jack Davies (MH) 5.21.
5km run 1, Lucas Stennett (NAC) 16.29; 2, Orran Smith (Manx Fell Runners) 16.53; 3, Oliver Chambers (MFR) 16.59; 4, Joey Bond (MFR) 17.21; 5, Chris Killey (MH) 17.27; 6, Jamie Hayes (MH) 17.59; 7, Paul Rodgers (MH) 18.45; 8, Nikki Arthur (MFR) 18.50; 9, Phil Caine (Un) 18.57; 10, Laura Dickinson (MH) 19.15; 11, James Wright (Un) 19.49; 12, Caroline Mayers (MH) 19.51; 13, Kevin Deakes (NAC) 19.57; 14. Paul McGilveray (Pen. & Dinas) 20.03; 15, Chris Hancox (MFR) 20.06; 16, Ben Smaller (NAC) 20.28; 17, Alfie Smith (QEII) 20.31; 18, Antony Boyd (MFR) 20.36; 19, John Robertson (Un) 24.14; 20, Ealish Baxter (Un) 29.20.
