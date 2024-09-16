Rushen United AFC hosted the Lisa Conley Memorial 2024 Girls Football Festival recently.
With miniature pitches across the Croit Lowey turf, proceedings started at 9.30am with the under-10s and under-eights, before reconvening at 1.30pm with the u14s and u12s.
The morning session also saw senior island players Kayleigh Greggor, Eve McGeown and captain Becky Corkish bring along the Cherry Godfrey Cup.
This was not only a chance for the youngsters to see the trophy the Isle of Man won in Jersey recently, but also to meet some of the island's leading players who contributed to winning the silverware.
Nearly 300 junior players took part over the two sessions (compared to around 120 the previous year). The emphasis was on participation and encouraging young girls to play football in a friendly and competitive environment.
Teams were fielded by Rushen Utd, Douglas Athletic, Douglas and District, Peel, Union Mills, Marown, Laxey and Onchan.
Organisers Donna Harrison and Noel Gill thanked sponsor Acclaim (who now sponsor the club’s girls academy) for their input on the day, the volunteers, as well as the junior coaches, players and their parents for their support in contributing to making the event a great success.
On behalf of the Rushen girls academy, Harrison paid her own tribute to Lisa who played an important role in coaching junior girls at the Port Erin club and hosting the football festival the previous year.
Medals and certificates were presented to all the players, before proceedings switched to inside the clubhouse for a raffle which raised £872 and £185 in entry fees, with more still to be added later to be donated to Hospice Isle of Man.
It is planned to make this memorial football festival an annual event.
