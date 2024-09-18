Isle of Man cyclist Lizzie Holden has been selected to represent Great Britain at the forthcoming UCI Road World Championships.
One of the highlights of the calendar, the event takes place in Zurich, Switzerland and gets underway this Saturday, continuing for eight days until September 29.
The 27-year-old Manxwoman has been called up as part of a four-strong women’s team that will tackle the road race a week on Saturday (September 28) alongside Anna Henderson, Elinor Barker and Claire Steels.
The peloton will tackle a 154.1-kilometre route from the town of Uster and head west before finishing in Switzerland’s largest city.
Holden, who won the British National Road Championship time trial title last year, has competed in the world championships twice before.
Twelve months ago she finished 14th in the women’s time trial, but had a DNF in the road race. A year earlier, she was 70th in the road race in Australia.
The Manxwoman is gearing up for the championships by competing in two one-day races in Belgium, beginning with a 54th place finish in the St Feuillien Grand Prix de Wallonie contest on Wednesday.
- Isle of Man Cycling is to promote a 1.8-mile hill climb on Sunday, October 6 at Crosby, sponsored by FIM Capital Ltd.
Entries are available online at RiderHQ or by TLI entry form, posted to Jim Cottier at 116 Friary Park, Ballabeg, IM9 4EU. The fees are: seniors £15, juniors £12, youths £10.
Event HQ will be Marown Memorial Hall, Crosby and it is a 10am start.