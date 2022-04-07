Local badminton leagues reach a successful conclusion
Subscribe newsletter
Isle of Man Badminton Association’s league season is now virtually completed with the exception of one match to be played on April 28.
That is a women’s fixture between Peel A and Castletown B that will decide the outcome of Women’s Division Six.
Lew Kelly Women’s League
DIVISION ONE
Fencibles A 216
Apollo Blinds Vikings B 184
DIVISION TWO
Apollo Blinds Vikings C 200
Tynwald Celts A 232
DIVISION THREE
Align 4 Life Selborne A 226
Athol Park Guest House Castletown A 122
This final game of the season for both these A teams would not make any difference to either in terms of promotion or relegation.
It was as a short affair because Castletown could only field three team members (thus conceding three sets, a total of 126 points, to Selborne).
Despite this, the opening set saw a fierce battle between Selborne’s Gill Young/Sarah Davidson and Castletown’s Annelise Mellor/Lauraine Williamson, where the first game went to Selborne 21/17.
The second game went to Castletown by the same score to put them level at 38 points each.
Castletown faced an impossible task with only three players, but did win the remaining sets of the evening when Mellor and Williamson beat Selborne’s Jane Wooding/Sarah Davidson 21/9 20/21, followed by the two Mellors beating Wooding/Young 21/15 21/18.
Both teams will remain in Division Three for next season to do battle again (assuming all clubs field the same teams down to that division). [TG]
Quine & Cubbon Rushen B 140
Marown A 248
DIVISION FOUR
Cu Plas Callow
St Ninian’s B 252
Align 4 Life Selborne B 0
DIVISION SIX
Marown C 252
Quine & Cubbon Rushen C 110
Mixed League
DIVISION FIVE
Kirk Michael B 7Peel A 10
This final match of the season saw a decisive win for Peel despite being a man down.
Second women’s began the evening with the experienced Susan Craine/Aalish Watson defeating Kirk Michael’s junior and first time league players Charlotte Goldie/Abigail Scales 21/17 21/6.
The visitors also took first women’s with a comfortable win for Alison Craine/Kerry Fenna against Carolyn Brown/Steph Gardner 21/12 21/8.
First men’s was a much closer affair and the only straight sets win for the home team with Jamie Everitt/Lucas Hills-Field overcoming Peel’s Stuart Clarke/Jonathan Ayres 21/19 21/16.
Third mixed followed with a gripping first game for Goldie/Ian Livingstone against Watson/Michael Ralph, before the visitors finally took the honours in two games 25/23 21/11.
Second mixed was also closely contested but once again Peel’s Ayres/Fenna won out against Gardner/Hills-Field 21/15 24/22.
First mixed was the only three gamer of the night and started well for the home side’s Brown/Everitt before the away team fought back well to narrowly win both second and third games in a thrilling finale.
Players of the match were Alison Craine of Peel and Jamie Everitt from Kirk Michael. [SG]
Fencibles C 10Marown B 7
FINAL LEAGUE TABLES
Mixed Division One
P W D L Pts FPts A
Vikings A 8 7 1 0 10541
St. Ninian’s A 8 5 1 2 94 55
Fencibles A 8 4 1 3 82 71
Castletown A 8 2 1 5 74 78
Selborne A 8 0 0 8 12122
Mixed Division Two
Marown A 8 7 0 1 98 52
Vikings B 8 4 0 4 82 70
Rushen A 8 5 0 3 80 68
K. Michael A 8 3 0 5 62 84
Fencibles B 8 1 0 7 50 98
Mixed Division Three
T. Celts A 8 8 0 0 11527
Selborne B 8 5 0 3 75 65
Vikings C 8 4 0 4 74 70
St Ninian’s B 8 3 0 5 57 87
Rushen B 8 0 0 8 34106
Mixed Division Four
Castletown B 6 6 0 0 84 18
Sulby A 6 3 0 3 45 52
Selborne C 6 2 1 3 37 61
T. Celts B 6 0 1 5 35 70
Mixed Division Five
Marown B 6 5 0 1 76 26
Fencibles C 6 5 0 1 70 35
Peel A 6 2 0 4 35 69
K. Michael B 6 0 0 6 27 78
Mixed Division Six
Falcons A 6 6 0 0 91 11
Marown C 6 3 0 3 55 53
Sulby B 6 3 0 3 40 67
Rushen C 6 0 0 6 26 81
www.iombadminton.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |