Local badminton leagues reach a successful conclusion

Selborne C have won Division Five of the Lew Kelly Women’s League. The team (from left to right) of Carol Kelly, Maia Xiao, Sue Richardson and Natalie Bennett enjoyed a great campaign and are in fact the only Selborne team this season to come top of their division

Isle of Man Badminton Association’s league season is now virtually completed with the exception of one match to be played on April 28.

That is a women’s fixture between Peel A and Castletown B that will decide the outcome of Women’s Division Six.

Lew Kelly Women’s League

DIVISION ONE

Fencibles A 216

Apollo Blinds Vikings B 184

DIVISION TWO

Apollo Blinds Vikings C 200

Tynwald Celts A 232

DIVISION THREE

Align 4 Life Selborne A 226

Athol Park Guest House Castletown A 122

This final game of the season for both these A teams would not make any difference to either in terms of promotion or relegation.

It was as a short affair because Castletown could only field three team members (thus conceding three sets, a total of 126 points, to Selborne).

Despite this, the opening set saw a fierce battle between Selborne’s Gill Young/Sarah Davidson and Castletown’s Annelise Mellor/Lauraine Williamson, where the first game went to Selborne 21/17.

The second game went to Castletown by the same score to put them level at 38 points each.

Castletown faced an impossible task with only three players, but did win the remaining sets of the evening when Mellor and Williamson beat Selborne’s Jane Wooding/Sarah Davidson 21/9 20/21, followed by the two Mellors beating Wooding/Young 21/15 21/18.

Both teams will remain in Division Three for next season to do battle again (assuming all clubs field the same teams down to that division). [TG]

Quine & Cubbon Rushen B 140

Marown A 248

DIVISION FOUR

Cu Plas Callow

St Ninian’s B 252

Align 4 Life Selborne B 0

DIVISION SIX

Marown C 252

Quine & Cubbon Rushen C 110

Mixed League

DIVISION FIVE

Kirk Michael B 7Peel A 10

This final match of the season saw a decisive win for Peel despite being a man down.

Second women’s began the evening with the experienced Susan Craine/Aalish Watson defeating Kirk Michael’s junior and first time league players Charlotte Goldie/Abigail Scales 21/17 21/6.

The visitors also took first women’s with a comfortable win for Alison Craine/Kerry Fenna against Carolyn Brown/Steph Gardner 21/12 21/8.

First men’s was a much closer affair and the only straight sets win for the home team with Jamie Everitt/Lucas Hills-Field overcoming Peel’s Stuart Clarke/Jonathan Ayres 21/19 21/16.

Third mixed followed with a gripping first game for Goldie/Ian Livingstone against Watson/Michael Ralph, before the visitors finally took the honours in two games 25/23 21/11.

Second mixed was also closely contested but once again Peel’s Ayres/Fenna won out against Gardner/Hills-Field 21/15 24/22.

First mixed was the only three gamer of the night and started well for the home side’s Brown/Everitt before the away team fought back well to narrowly win both second and third games in a thrilling finale.

Players of the match were Alison Craine of Peel and Jamie Everitt from Kirk Michael. [SG]

Fencibles C 10Marown B 7

FINAL LEAGUE TABLES

Mixed Division One

P W D L Pts FPts A

Vikings A 8 7 1 0 10541

St. Ninian’s A 8 5 1 2 94 55

Fencibles A 8 4 1 3 82 71

Castletown A 8 2 1 5 74 78

Selborne A 8 0 0 8 12122

Mixed Division Two

Marown A 8 7 0 1 98 52

Vikings B 8 4 0 4 82 70

Rushen A 8 5 0 3 80 68

K. Michael A 8 3 0 5 62 84

Fencibles B 8 1 0 7 50 98

Mixed Division Three

T. Celts A 8 8 0 0 11527

Selborne B 8 5 0 3 75 65

Vikings C 8 4 0 4 74 70

St Ninian’s B 8 3 0 5 57 87

Rushen B 8 0 0 8 34106

Mixed Division Four

Castletown B 6 6 0 0 84 18

Sulby A 6 3 0 3 45 52

Selborne C 6 2 1 3 37 61

T. Celts B 6 0 1 5 35 70

Mixed Division Five

Marown B 6 5 0 1 76 26

Fencibles C 6 5 0 1 70 35

Peel A 6 2 0 4 35 69

K. Michael B 6 0 0 6 27 78

Mixed Division Six

Falcons A 6 6 0 0 91 11

Marown C 6 3 0 3 55 53

Sulby B 6 3 0 3 40 67

Rushen C 6 0 0 6 26 81