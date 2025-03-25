The local road race season commences this Sunday at Jurby Motordrome.
Reigning solo champion Ryan Cringle is not entered, but his brother Jamie and Mikey Evans (both former champions) are listed.
The latter is on a post-Classic 750 Suzuki SRAD he will ride in the Pre-TT, so won’t be on the pace of Cringle or Rory Parker on the Honda Fireblades.
Kyle Casement is on a 765 Triumph for the first time, while others sure to be in the mix include Illy Quayle, Paul Cassidy (both 1000 Hondas) and Grant Thomson (600 Kawasaki).
The latter man and Casement will be battling it out for the Supersport honours.
Ryan and Callum Crowe will be giving their LCR Honda sidecar a run out, along with Darren Hope/Paul Bumfrey and reigning champions Jim and Ben Gale.
There is a test day on Saturday, while Sunday’s race action will start around 11.30am.