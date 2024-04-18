A good number of runners from the Isle of Man will be competing in this weekend’s London Marathon.
The iconic 26.2-mile race gets takes place on Sunday morning and will be feature at least 27 locals (at the time of going to press).
Former Parish Walk winners Paul Atherton and Liam Parker are among the entrants, as is ultra-distance athlete Nikki Arthur.
A special mention to Nik Cain who is also running in London only one week after completing the Manchester Marathon last weekend.
Runners: Nikki Arthur, Dawn Atherton, Paul Atherton, Dave Bignell, Simon Bradley, Mark Burman, Nik Cain, Pete Callin, Patrick Cox, Rosy Craine, Gianni Epifani, Sharon Faragher, Jayne Farquhar, Bernie Johnson, Katie Lawrence, Chris Looney, Emma McMullan, Jeff Moore, Caroline Moran, Sam Moran, Stephen Oates, Liam Parker, Jonathan Pugh, Paul Sayle, Richard Shipway, Chris Spencer and Ryan Teare.
The London Marathon will be televised live on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.
Find out how the locals fared in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.