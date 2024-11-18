The 56th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was washed out by monsoon conditions over the weekend.
The traditional end-of-season road racing meeting was hit by wet weather all week, forcing the cancellation of the bike’s free practice on Thursday and the condensing of qualifying into one session on Friday.
2022 winner, Finland’s Erno Kostamo, was second fastest and Todd’s team-mate and 14-time TT winner Peter Hickman third.
When Sunday’s race was cancelled the results were declared from the times posted in qualifying.
The Isle of Man’s Mikey Evans and Marcus Simpson were among a number of TT regulars also in the field.
Evans said: ‘Obviously we are all gutted but there is nothing anyone can do to control the weather.’
Talking about the positives of the trip to the Far East, Evans added: ‘We had a good qualifying session, finishing in eighth which is an improvement on 15th from last year.
‘I’m really grateful to all at Dafabet Racing for bringing me with them and all the effort they have put into the bikes.
Simpson, who qualified 12th quickest, echoed Evans’s sentiments. Posting on social media the Douglas man said: ‘There’s nothing anyone can do about the weather.
‘A huge thank you to the organisers for getting me out here and giving me the opportunity to ride my motorbike on the other side of the world.
‘I’ve had a great time regardless and I hope to get the opportunity to come back next year and get a race in around this very unique circuit.’