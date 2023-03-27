After a three-year wait, 2022 Macau Grand Prix winner Erno Kostamo will make his much-anticipated TT debut this June.
The Finnish rider will contest the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races on the Penz13.com BMW M 1000 RR.
Kostamo was scheduled to participate at TT 2020 only for the pandemic to put his plans on hold, but he’ll now make his debut in June with every chance of becoming the quickest Finnish rider to lap the Mountain Course.
That accolade is currently held by Juha Kallio whose best lap at an average speed of 117.132mph was posted nine years ago. He last rode in 2017.
Kostamo, 31, became the first Finnish winner of the Macau Grand Prix last November – the first non-British winner since 1997 – and his road racing credentials extend to notable performances at the North West 200, finishing narrowly outside the top-10 in 2019.
A regular podium finisher in the International Road Racing Championship, Kostamo has contested the road courses in mainland Europe since 2016, with his best season coming in 2018 when he finished third in the Superbike class behind Danny Webb and Didier Grams.
Fourth overall in 2017, 2019 and again in 2022, Kostamo has taken four wins and 21 podiums in the IRRC, with victories coming at his home event at Imatra as well as Terlicko in Czech Republic.
Kostamo is certainly one of the brightest European talents to have graced the TT and he’ll enjoy great support from Rico Penzkofer’s experienced team, with the German outfit once again having a considerable presence in the TT paddock.