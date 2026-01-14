A new four-team netball league has been set up featuring squads made up of players from both the men’s and women’s national squads.
The Isle of Man Netball Performance League begins later this month at the Roundhouse in Braddan and will feature 37 of the island’s top players split over four squads.
Sessions take place over six Saturday evenings in January, February, March and April.
The first of these, which runs between 6 and 9pm, takes place on January 24, with further matches following on January 31, February 28, March 7, April 4 and April 18 at the same time.
The four squads have been named Mannin Magic, Celtic Coast Lightning, Vannin Vipers and Manx Mavericks.
Magic is captained by experienced Ballasalla player Ashley Hall and features Jamie Arneil, Sara Collings, Lexa Hattersley, Rob Mason, David Poyser, Chloe Schofield, Chloe Swales and Nathan Wood.
Rhian Evans will skipper the Lightning squad which is also made up of Mairi Harrison, Ian Bell, Adam Brammall, Hannah Halsall, Michael Pardoe, Heather Parsons, Jason Philbin, Mathew Jones and Freya Skillicorn.
Vipers will be led by Paige McQuarrie. Joining her in the squad will be Stephen Mulhern, Becca Cooke, Kate Doran, Zac Irving, Torryn Jones, Kat Keeling, Ben Sinclair and Natalie Swales.
Centre Rachel Jonstone is captain of a Mavericks squad that is made up of Pete Corrin, Ellan Charmer, Jonny Hastie, Gemma Kirkham, Zoe Kirkham, Zahed Miah, Adam Shuttleworth and Nan Williams.
A nine-strong panel of umpires has been appointed to the league. This is made up of Claire Belcher-Smith, Adele Bridson, Lynette Corran, Aalish Harris, Fiona Kemp, Bethan Kneen, Helen Mason, Zahed Miah and Chloe Swales.
Entry is free, but seating is limited.
