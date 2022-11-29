Manxman Mathew ‘Magic’ Rennie returns to the ring this Saturday, as he aims to end 2022 on a high.
The southpaw boxer will put his undefeated record on the line at Bolton’s Reebok Stadium.
Rennie had been due to fight in Blackpool in September, but the fight was pulled at short notice after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
This weekend will see him step into the ring to fight 30-year-old Russian Rustem Fatkhullin.
While the Russian has a far from perfect record, winning just eight bouts, Rennie said he expects a ‘tough and durable opponent’.
He said: ‘Looking to put on a good performance, not bothered on how I get the win as long as I put in a good performance and work on the things we have been practicing the win will follow.’
SAM TURTON