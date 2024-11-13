A first win of the season for Marown sees one of the Crosby stars earn a place in the latest Team of the Week.
Dave Brew’s charges broke their duck with their first points of the campaign thanks to a dramatic late victory against St George’s.
Catching the eye for the Crosby side was roving wing back Joey Rothwell who opened the scoring at Glencrutchery Road to earn a spot in a three-man TotW midfield.
Joining him in the centre of the pitch is Union Mills’ Tyler Hughes and Foxdale’s Jason Charmer.
The latter was once again the star of the show for the Miners with a superb midfield display to help them earn a hard-fought draw against Mills, while also impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that contest was Hughes who has enjoyed a magnificent season thus far and was the pick of the Millers once again.
Behind that midfield trio and slotting into a four-man defence are Onchan’s Lucas Watterson, Ayre United’s Jamie Callister, Karl Clark of St Mary’s and Joey Savage of St John’s.
The latter produced a superb workman-like performance in defence to help limit the reigning champions’ chances.
The match also saw Callister once again lead by example and help his side collect a point with a last-gasp header in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
Clark turned in another highly impressive display at the back to keep Peel’s attack at bay during the Saints’ excellent 1-4 win at Douglas Road, while Watterson delivered a superb performance as he helped Onchan keep a first clean sheet of the season in a rare goalless draw with Ramsey at the Nivison Stadium.
It proved to a good week for goalkeepers and it was a close call for the TotW number one jersey with a number of candidates for the gloves, but in the end it was Ramsey’s James Rice who got the nod after making several fine saves to keep a clean sheet at Onchan.
At the opposite end of the pitch, the three-man attack comprises Corinthians’ duo Joe Middleton and Joao Marques plus St Mary’s striker Dan Hattersley.
A second-half substitute, the latter was back to near his best form with two well-taken goals to sink westerners Peel at Douglas Road, while Middleton and Marques were both in fine fettle in front of goal with braces against Rushen United.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Willie Cowley who was in fine form with the whistle as he enjoyed an excellent game in the middle of the Ayre v St John’s clash.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
James Rice (Ramsey)
Defence
Lucas Watterson (Onchan)
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd)
Karl Clark (St Mary’s)
Joey Savage (St John’s)
Midfield
Joey Rothwell (Marown)
Tyler Hughes (Union Mills)
Jason Charmer (Foxdale)
Attack
Dan Hattersley (St Mary’s)
Joe Middleton (Corinthians)
Joao Marques (Corinthians)
Referee
Willie Cowley (Ayre Utd v St John’s Utd)