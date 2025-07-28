Highlights from this year’s Southern 100 will be shown on ITV4 over the next couple of days.
The first of two one-hour programmes airs this evening (Monday, July 28) at 8pm, with the second tomorrow at 7pm.
Both broadcasts will be shown live in Market Square in Castletown on the Bushy’s Big Screen.
As a small token of appreciation for their tireless efforts, everyone involved in running the Southern 100 from the technical team to the marshals, catering crews, shop staff, and everyone in between is invited to enjoy a complimentary drink from The Garrison on Monday evening.
An event spokesperson added: ‘It’s our way of saying thank you to those who work so hard behind the scenes, often without the chance to watch the racing themselves.’
You can rewatch all the action now for only £4.99 via Greenlight TV’s King of the Roads website. The Tromode company streamed the event live for the first time this year.