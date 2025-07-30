Entries for this weekend's Le Dans cycling event round Jurby Motordrome have been extended until 9pm this evening (Thursday).
This year the classic 24-hour challenge also has the option of a shorter eight-hour event or a team challenge.
The main event will see solo riders, pairs and teams take on a full day 24 hours of non-stop cycling, starting at midday Saturday. The shorter eight-hour event will also commence at midday and conclude at 8pm Saturday.
Set up in memory of a leading and popular road racer who died in a qualifying week crash during the 2018 TT, the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund, alongside Rock2Recovery, has also created 'TORQ' - a mental health and wellbeing support service for the island’s road racing scene, which the funds from this weekend's event will support.
Dan was also a keen cyclist, regularly taking part in events such as the former 24-hour mountain bike race.
