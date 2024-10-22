Manx athlete Aimee Cringle has claimed the top spot at the Down Under Championship 2024 in Australia, securing a remarkable win against some of the biggest names in the sport.
The 25-year-old from Glen Maye dominated the elite individual division, amassing 617 points across a series of grueling events, including sprints, carries, muscle-ups and lunges.
The competition, which wrapped up on Sunday, featured a mix of Australia’s finest CrossFit athletes and international competitors who travelled across the globe for the prestigious event.
Aimee’s triumph in Australia marks another major milestone in her career, which this year has been nothing short of meteoric.
A qualified nurse, Aimee made her mark on the global CrossFit stage in August when she finished 13th at the 2024 CrossFit Games in Forth Worth, Texas.
Competing against the world’s top 40 female athletes, she impressed in her debut at the games, an event known for its relentless tests of strength, endurance and skill.
Athletes tackle a variety of challenges, ranging from metabolic conditioning and gymnastics to weightlifting, road cycling, swimming and even strongman events.
A former student of Queen Elizabeth II High School and a gold medalist in athletics at the Island Games, she has qualified twice for CrossFit events in Europe.
Speaking to the Manx Independent, Aimee said winning her first competition since the CrossFit Games feels ‘incredibly rewarding’.
She said: ‘It was an amazing experience to compete in Australia alongside some of the top athletes in the sport.
‘The energy was great and I had so much fun pushing myself and testing my limits with such a strong group of women.
‘It’s a reminder of why I love this sport and how grateful I am to be a part of this community.
Aimee explained that she’s now planning on relaxing for a short while before looking ahead to future competitions in the new year.
She continued: ‘Next I’ll be enjoying some time with friends in Australia, then I’ll go back to the United Kingdom to get ready for another competition in a team in January, then I look forward to another season of CrossFit!’
Her extremely proud mum Roberta recalls taking her to gymnastics at the age of two.
Roberta said: ‘Aimee then went to Western Athletics Club, then Manx Harriers, and then she was starting at the gym at 14 years old just for fun.
‘She’s just a lovely girl from Glen Maye! It’s very well deserved, all that dedication and graft.
‘We are all very proud of you.’ Though still considered a rookie in the world of CrossFit, she has quickly established herself as force to be reckoned with in the sport, taking on seasoned veterans and coming out on top.