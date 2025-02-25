She joins a small and select band of female athletes from the Isle of Man to achieve that landmark.
In addition she won the bronze medal in the long jump with a season’s best of 4.51 metres.
Ewelina was also speedy in the sprints recording a time of 8.77 seconds in the 60 metres and a big personal best of 28.94s in the 200 metres.
Sarah Halligan was the bronze medallist in the 40 age group 400 metres, with an excellent time of 66.88 seconds.
She also set a time of 28.72 seconds to win her 200 metres heat just ahead of her Manx Harriers club-mate Hand.
Sprinter Daniel Stewart-Clague also had a great weekend with two medals in the men’s 35 age group.
He was the silver medallist in the 60 metres in a time of 7.21s, and took the bronze medal in the 200 metres with a time of 23.07s.
The trio set potentially six new island records between them.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
- Would your team like free publicity in our newspapers and our websites? Email your sports stories to [email protected]