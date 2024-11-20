Four road runners from the Isle of Man took part in the 10th anniversary meeting of the Podium 5k races in Barrowford, East Lancashire recently.
These races attract the cream of British road runners and often from further afield.
Sam Perry (Northern AC) ran a new personal best of 15 minutes 9 seconds, taking 24s off his previous best set in this year's Easter Festival.
Ryan Corrin (Manx Harriers) also set a new pb with 15.33, 26s inside his best set in the 2022 Easter Festival.
Dom Dunwell (NAC) ran a time of 16.01, an improvement of 43s on his pb set in last winter's NAC Winter Series. Lucas Stennett (NAC) clocked 16.06, only 10s outside his pb set from the Easter Festival.
A big well done to all four lads for tremendous performances in a very high-class field of many of the best runners in the country.
Thanks to Lisa Dunwell for the info who travelled with them to Lancashire.
DAVID GRIFFITHS