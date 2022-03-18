Manx Classic returns next month

A line-up of the cars likely to be taking part in the Lhergy Frissell climb at Ramsey on the final day of the Manx Classic next month

The returning Manx Classic provides competitors the opportunity to compete in three events across three days on the public road under closed road conditions.

Two of the events will be on parts of the TT course and the third at the Sloc is considered by many to be even better.

Visiting competitors are given the chance to drive 15.72miles, on excellent surfaces in great countryside.

The Sloc climb will take place on Thursday, April 28 with road closures from 9am to no later than 5.30pm.

This is a real challenge for competitors and has the bonus of providing spectators with safe viewing for the full length of the climb. From the bottom paddock competitors and spectators can see 75 percent of the course which runs for 1.06 miles (1,700 metres).

The following day will comprise of a test on Creg Willey’s hill from Glen Mooar (Black Dub) to Lambfell, a distance of 1.39 miles (2,243 metres).

Again, road closures will be from 9am until no later than 5pm.

l The final event will be on Saturday, April 30 over the super-quick 1.48-mile (2,374 metres)

Lhergy Frissell hill.

This starts near White Gates and climbs the Mountain Road from Stella Maris to a point beyond the Gooseneck, taking in Ramsey Hairpin, Waterworks and Tower Bends. Roads close 9am to 6pm at the latest.

The Manx Classic attracts a super selection of cars, and spectators are welcome.