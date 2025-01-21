Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew kicks off his 2025 World and British Disability Darts campaign this weekend in Cwmbran, South Wales where he will take part in the Cymru Classic and Cymru Open Disability Darts tournaments.
After travelling all the way to Assen in the Netherlands in November, results did not go in the favour of the Celtic Nations team the Douglas man was part of.
Following this, Callum was unable to play in the World Masters and World Championships earlier this month because of illness.
Updates on his progress in Wales will be posted on his social media accounts – follow Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew – Darts Journey on Facebook and Instagram.
Callum would like to thank his sponsors and supporters for making his darts journey possible, especially IFGL, IoM Sport Aid, the Steam Packet and the IoM Disability Darts Association.
He would love to hear from anyone else who may be able to offer help in any way.