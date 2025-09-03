Reigning champions Peel and Ayre United played out a dramatic 3-3 draw in the Canada Life Premier League at Douglas Road on Tuesday.
The westerners took the lead in the 34th minute when Sam Chapman curled the ball in from the right, Ayre’s former Peel goalkeeper Andy Ball was unable to collect cleanly and Aaron Costain forced it over the line to make it 1-0.
This remained the scoreline until 10 minutes into the second half when Costain squared to Tomas Brown who slid in Peel’s second.
But only one minute later one of Shaun Kelly's trademark long throw-ins caused problems in the home defence and the ball was eventually put in at the far post by Jed Fisher.
On 65 minutes Ayre drew level when ex-Peel player Kelly shot from distance was helped into his own net by defender Andrew Crennell.
Peel then enjoyed a good spell and were rewarded with five minutes remaining when Taylor Andrews was upended and Brown scored the resulting penalty to put the hosts on the brink of victory.
But Ayre rallied late on and piled on the pressure, which resulted in the ball striking the bar twice before Chris Curtis headed over the defence two minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw for the Tangerines right at the death.
Elsewhere in the top flight, Corinthians continued their high-scoring start to the campaign with a 3-8 victory at Braddan, with Luke Murray and Sean Doyle leading the way with hat-tricks apiece.
Joining them on six points are Rushen United and Laxey who both recorded wins.
A Jordan Watterson brace helped the Spaniards claim a 1-4 victory at Foxdale, while Laxey edged past St Mary’s by the odd goal in five at Glen Road, the Miners’ goals coming from Ed Kangah, Jack Keelan and a last-minute winner from Joe Walters.
Elsewhere, Ramsey recorded a 0-2 win at DHSOB while Onchan and St John’s shared four goals in a 2-2 draw at the Nivison Stadium.
