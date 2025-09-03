Pulrose United edged past Douglas Royal to maintain their 100 percent winning start to the fledgling Ardern and Druggan Division Two football season on Tuesday evening.
The Reds began the clash on the front foot, creating chances from minute one. Arran Larrassey escaped down the right and his driven ball almost fell perfectly for Jason Kelch who could only find the side netting at the back post.
Moments later Brian Lowther’s header from a corner forced James Lowey into a sharp save and, when the keeper tried to release quickly, Barry English intercepted. His cross picked out Owen Canipa who lifted his effort onto the roof of the net.
Royal finally threatened when Simon Dooley delivered from deep and found Ste Collister, but the forward rushed his chance and his effort was weak.
Pulrose immediately responded with more pressure as English squared for Canipa, only for Anthony Murdoch to block on the line.
Canipa then broke clear twice in quick succession, flashing one across the goalmouth before being denied one-on-one by Lowey. Kelch was also frustrated by the keeper, nodding goalwards only to see Lowey save again.
Pulrose went closest yet when James Maginn lined up a free-kick from 18 yards and struck it powerfully, only to be denied the upright.
The breakthrough came on 39 minutes. Substitute Nay Halsall’s corner was only half-cleared to the edge of the box where fellow sub Joe Canipa met it with a low volley into the bottom corner.
Pully doubled their lead only 33 seconds into the second half when a cross from the right found O. Canipa unmarked and he guided his header into the net.
Royal were then handed a lifeline when Maginn clipped Jordan Cowin inside the six-yard box. Bailey Ashton made no mistake from the spot to reduce the deficit to one.
That gave the Whites energy, with Ashton, Collister and Carl Hickey seeing more of the ball, but Pulrose struck again on 65 minutes. Calum Holden surged down the left and delivered a superb ball across the face for Halsall to nip in behind and finish at the far post.
Royal fought back. Collister, clearly offside, forced a save from Russ Dawson and from the resulting corner Sam Greasley powered a header against the post.
At the other end O. Canipa broke clear but went for the audacious chip and only found the roof of the net.
The game tightened with both sides using their rolling subs to keep it fresh, but Royal struck late. Ashton played wide to Collister, his cross caused pinball in the box and Josh Harrison eventually smashed the loose ball home from 10 yards to make it 2-3.
Six minutes were added and Royal pressed hard, but Pulrose slowed the game and defended deep to secure the three points.
DEAN TURTON
- Elsewhere in Ardern and Druggan Division Two on Tuesday evening, Castletown also maintained their 100 percent winning start to the season with a 0-5 victory at Douglas & District.
Alex Crawley led the way for the Mets with a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Louis Dean, Alastair Ronan and Rob Teare.
The other game in the second tier saw Colby come out on top 3-5 against Governor’s Athletic.
