Manx duo help Britain to victory in International Six Day Enduro
Great Britain won the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) World Trophy team competition for the first time in almost 70 years in southern France on Saturday.
Two of the four-man team were Manx - Jamie McCanney and Jed Etchells - the latter a late call-up from the junior team. The remaining two were four-time world champion Steve Holcombe and former leading motocrosser Nathan Watson.
In a dramatic turn of fortune, Italy clinched the vice-champion position in the closing moments of the final Cross Test, beating Spain to the runner-up result by an incredible five tenths of a second after almost 13 hours of racing over six days.
The victory capped what was an exceptional week of racing in Le Puy-En-Velay as Great Britain also won the Women’s World Trophy.
