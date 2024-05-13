There were excellent performances from two Manx athletes at the British Universities Track & Field Championships at SportCity in Manchester last weekend.

Tazmin Fayle (representing Edge Hill University, Liverpool) won the 'B' Final in the women's discus with a best throw of 38.35 metres, very close to her personal best of 38.69m set in 2023. The is also the current Isle of Man record.

Although Isle of Man-based Aimee, Christian represented Chester University. She went into the year with a 400 metres best of 64.40 seconds.

She reduced that to 62.08 indoors in Sheffield in February, and in Manchester she ran a time of 60.96 in her heat to qualify for the championships’ semi-finals in which she ran 61.24.

DAVID GRIFFITHS