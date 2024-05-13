There were excellent performances from two Manx athletes at the British Universities Track & Field Championships at SportCity in Manchester last weekend.
Tazmin Fayle (representing Edge Hill University, Liverpool) won the 'B' Final in the women's discus with a best throw of 38.35 metres, very close to her personal best of 38.69m set in 2023. The is also the current Isle of Man record.
She reduced that to 62.08 indoors in Sheffield in February, and in Manchester she ran a time of 60.96 in her heat to qualify for the championships’ semi-finals in which she ran 61.24.
DAVID GRIFFITHS