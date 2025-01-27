Isle of Man equestrian star Yasmin Ingham met Her Majesty the Queen Camilla at Clarence House last week.
The former world champion and her Great Britain team-mates were invited to attend a function to celebrate their achievements at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris last summer.
The Queen Consort met the 27 year old from Greeba as well as eventing team gold medallist Rosalind Canter, the medal-winning para dressage squad of Natasha Baker, Mari Durward-Akhurst, Sophie Wells and Georgia Wilson plus fellow travelling reserve Andrew Gould.
Speaking on social media, Yaz commented: ‘It was such a privilege to have been invited to Clarence House for a reception given by Her Majesty the Queen to all British Equestrian team at last year’s Paris Olympics.
‘We are very lucky to have her patronage at British Equestrian and her passion towards all equestrianism.’