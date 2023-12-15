The latest episode of the Manx Footy Pod welcomed Cameron Lee to discuss his time in the States with Montana, the FirstPoint USA process and memories of playing in the island.
Plus, with trials coming up in the new year, he tells us about his new job that will seek to identify the island’s next wave of talent to break America and why it isn’t just ‘soccer’ players that FirstPoint is looking for.
As if that wasn’t enough, we delve into this weekend’s fixtures, discuss Tom’s trip to Amsterdam, look at why Callum Staley had a pie in his pocket and Cam teases a return to Manx football…
Plus, Dave is up for a header in Combi Corner before he reads the weather in his usual 'enthusiastic' manner.
We will have a Christmas special out in the next week, plus a look ahead to the Railway Cup final on Boxing Day.