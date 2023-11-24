The 13th episode of this season’s Manx Footy Podcast sees Douglas and District duo Dave Mathieson and Paul Gavin’s brother Will join the team in Pod HQ.
The pair discuss all things D&D, including infamous tour moments, Top Trumps, future plans for the club and much more.
Plus there’s the usual FC Isle of Man lowdown, Sam chats to the legend in her own tea-hatch that is Karen Walker about the developing sausage roll situation at Ballafletcher.
And of course there’s Combi Corner and Dave reads the Weather.
Available to watch online now at: