The 14th episode of this season's Manx Footy Podcast is now available.
This week, the team were back on the road as Tom, Dave and Sam visited Peel AFC and the Kelvin Dawson Community Hub to meet Lee Gale and Taylor Andrews.
We chat about the Railway Cup, Peel's new facilities and Colin Moore's incredible record keeping.
Plus there's questions from listeners about shopping trips to Douglas, toenails and FC Isle of Man.
Also, as if that wasn't enough, Dave reads the weather, runs down the clock in Combi Corner and our predictions ahead of another bumper weekend of Manx football.