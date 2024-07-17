Classic racing team Davies Motorsport will field a two-pronged attack on this year’s Manx Grand Prix with Paul Jordan and island resident Jorge Halliday on board their impressive stable of machinery. The Burton-upon-Trent-based team, run by John Davies and his nephew and former Suzuki Grand Prix mechanic Colin Davies, have been long-time supporters of both the MGP and Classic TT. Big names including the likes of William Dunlop, Lee Johnston, Dominic Herbertson and Alan Oversby are among those to ride their Honda and Yamaha machinery in previous events. Herbertson was victorious in the 2018 Junior Classic TT with Johnston doing likewise in the Classic Senior Manx GP two years ago and hopes will be high for 2024 especially with TT podium finisher Jordan in their line up. Northern Ireland’s Jordan will ride a TX500 Yamaha like that campaigned by Johnston in the 2022 four-lap Classic Senior race and will also ride a 350cc Honda in the Classic Junior race, held over the slightly shorter distance of three laps. Jordan finished 10th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT but should be much better equipped this time with his Mountain Course career having soared since then. He’ll have Glen Maye’s Halliday as his team-mate with the islander being the team’s sole representative in the Classic Superbike race where he’ll have the YZF750 Yamaha ridden by Mike Browne last year at his disposal.