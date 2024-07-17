Last month he competed at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon for a second year in a row, having also qualified for the indoor equivalent earlier this year. Mullarkey, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, broke his own Isle of Man record for the 5,000, in Boston in February while running for Florida State, clocking a time of 13 minutes 28.23 seconds at the David Hemery Valentine International indoor meet.