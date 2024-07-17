Manx athlete David Mullarkey has transferred colleges in the United States moving from Florida State University to Northern Arizona.
The former Castle Rushen student has enjoyed a fine first 18-months across the Atlantic, competing at 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 metres.
Last month he competed at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon for a second year in a row, having also qualified for the indoor equivalent earlier this year. Mullarkey, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, broke his own Isle of Man record for the 5,000, in Boston in February while running for Florida State, clocking a time of 13 minutes 28.23 seconds at the David Hemery Valentine International indoor meet.
For good measure he then ran a 13:28.43 at he won the 5,000m event at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford as the outdoor season began in April.